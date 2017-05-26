 Skip Nav
Where Did Kate Middleton Go to College?

Kate Middleton Has Something That No Other British Royal Bride Does

Image Source: Getty / Handout

We've learned quite a bit about Kate Middleton since she officially joined the royal family in 2011, and getting to see her many milestones as the Duchess of Cambridge has been a real delight. Even though her new life as a duchess has afforded her the same opulent jewels, lavish living quarters, and frequent public appearances as everyone else, there's one thing Kate has that none of the other women in the family do: a college education.

When Kate and William met in 2001, they were both students at University of St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. They graduated in 2005, William with a master's in geography and Kate with a master's degree (with honors) in art history — making her the UK's first royal bride with a university degree. If Kate becomes queen, she will also be the first ever to have attended college.

Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein / ROTA

Though she didn't attend college, current monarch Queen Elizabeth II's education is nothing to sneeze at. She was essentially homeschooled but had the cream of the crop when it came to teachers. After she became heir to the throne in 1936, she studied constitutional history and law with Eton College Vice Provost Henry Marten. She also learned French, music, and literature from a personal governess and took lessons in religion from the Archbishop of Canterbury. When she was 18, she joined the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II, training as a mechanic and driver.

