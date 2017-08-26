 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Things You'll Find Inside Kate Middleton's Jewelry Box

Kate has been gifted with some beautiful jewelry from Prince William over the years, and she also has access to the royal vaults — but there is a lot more in her personal collection worth taking a look at. From holiday finds to the $30 bargain she wore to a Royal Gala Premiere to the meaning behind some of her most cherished items — we take a peek inside the royal jewel box.

Related
22 Stunning Nontraditional Celebrity Engagement Rings

Oak Leaves and Acorns
During Kate's tour of Australia and New Zealand, there were many occasions when she wore a set of Asprey "woodland charms" on a necklace that included a diamond acorn and diamond oak leaf. She also wore a gold Kristin Magnusson acorn necklace to Wimbledon with sister Pippa in 2012.
A particularly pretty piece is the Victorian diamond oak leaf brooch set with pearl acorns, which Kate wore to a Sandringham church service at the end of 2015.
Her Favorite Earring Designer
Kate wore Kiki's citrine cushion drop earrings to the Cheltenham Festival in 2013.
Kiki's green peridot and blue topaz cushion-cut earrings were customized for Kate, and she wore them to the African Cats premiere in 2012.
Kate wore her specially customized green amethyst earrings for the first time to the Sandringham Christmas Day church service in 2011, leading many to believe that they had been a Christmas present from Prince William. They have become a firm favorite and she has worn them many times since.
Kate wore a pair of Kiki's green amethyst classic cushion drops for the opening of the ICAP Art Room in 2014.
Kiki's blue topaz and diamond Lola circle earrings have become a favorite of Kate's. She wore them to the Diamond Jubilee concert, the opening ceremony of the London Olympics, and an evening reception in New York in 2014.
The latest Kiki sparklers that have been added to Kate's collection are the pale pink morganite classic cushion-drop earrings which she wore to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in 2015.
Kiki's diamond and white topaz Grace studs are a go-to for so many of Kate's engagements, from a St. Andrews visit in 2010 to her first Trooping the Colour and hockey practice with the Olympic team.
Overseas Mementos
During her tour of Canada in 2011, Kate was gifted with a polar bear brooch in the subarctic town of Yellowknife that was made from locally mined diamonds.
Later on the tour, Kate was given a pair of turquoise earrings made by local designer Corrie McLeod, and wore them straight away to the Calgary Stampede.
Gifts From Her In-Laws
Camilla also gifted Kate with jewelry when she married Prince William. The Duchess of Cornwall had a gold link bracelet designed that was hung with a solid gold disc engraved with both of their initials. On one side is Catherine's cursive "C" and coronet, and on the other is Camilla's printed "C" with a crown. Kate has worn the gift for many occasions, including Wimbledon in 2011, a trip to LA, and Zara Philips's pre-wedding party.
The source of a lavish diamond and ruby necklace and bracelet set has always been a mystery, although it has been confirmed it was a wedding gift from a close family member. Kate has only worn it once, but since the event she chose was The Sun Military Awards that she attended with Prince Harry — and Kate has a history of wearing items as a thoughtful tribute to the gift-giver — is it possible this bling came from her royal brother-in-law?
Recommendations From Sophie
Royal recommendations go both ways, and Kate has introduced Sophie to the work of Zimbabwean designer Patrick Mavros. Kate first came across Patrick when she was designing jewelry for Jigsaw, and wore a pair of his silver Ndoro drop earrings (seen here) several times before she was married, and a pair of silver crocodile earrings in New York. Sophie wore the brand for the first time in 2013, choosing the Zozo elephant pendant and later the matching earrings.
Budget Buys
Kate picked up a pair of Azuni London earrings (seen here) from her favorite department store, Peter Jones, for $35. She wore them in Tuvalu, to a friend's wedding, and on a shopping trip to Chelsea. On the same tour of Asia, she also wore a pair of $52 Seretta coral earrings from the website My Flash Trash for dinner in the Solomon Islands.
She wore a $30 Zara necklace to the Royal Gala Premiere of Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom.
Everyday Favorites
One of Kate's all-time favorites are her pearl drop earrings by Anoushka; she has worn them for engagements as varied as her Asia and Australia tours, daytime shopping trips to Chelsea, the Olympics, weddings, and leaving the hospital with Princess Charlotte.
The white topaz Links of London hope egg earrings had their most famous outing for Kate's engagement portrait with William, but have also been worn many times on her Canadian tour and for a trip to the store Fortnum and Mason with the Queen.
Daytime Diamonds
More recent purchases have been from Mappin and Webb — Kate has worn the Fortune white gold drop pendant to assorted engagements, and chose their Empress pendant and earrings for Princess Charlotte's christening.
Treats From William?
The Cartier necklace that Kate wore to an Olympics event and an evening reception in NYC is encrusted with diamonds and worth $71,600, so it's unlikely Kate would have bought it for herself.
Likewise, the diamond and tanzanite necklace and earrings by G. Collins and Sons that Kate wore to a service at St. Pauls in 2015 are likely to have been a gift. The set works perfectly with Kate's engagement ring, and her favorite color is blue, so it could be that this was a personal gift from her hubby?
Postbaby Presents
0
more images
Start Slideshow
POPSUGAR VoicesThe RoyalsKate MiddletonJewelry
Shop More
Links of London Earrings SHOP MORE
Links of London
Hope Double Drop Earrings
from Bloomingdale's
$180
Links of London
Diamond Essentials Pavé Round Stud Earrings
from Bloomingdale's
$275
Links of London
Timeless 18ct rose-gold vermeil stud earrings
from Selfridges
$147
Links of London
Diamond Essentials rose gold vermeil and diamond stud earrings
from Selfridges
$240
Links of London
Timeless 18ct rose-gold vermeil earrings
from Selfridges
$189
Kiki McDonough Earrings SHOP MORE
Kiki McDonough
18K Yellow Gold & Detachable Pearl Earrings with Diamonds
from Neiman Marcus
$1,460
Kiki McDonough
Oval Blue Topaz & Diamond Earring Drops, 18k White Gold
from Neiman Marcus
$3,285
Kiki McDonough
Lola Blue Topaz & Diamond Open Drop Earrings
from Neiman Marcus
$6,425
Kiki McDonough
Apollo Diamond & Green Amethyst Round Drop Earrings
from Neiman Marcus
$5,825
Kiki McDonough
Eternal Green Amethyst Drop Earrings
from Neiman Marcus
$1,340
Kiki McDonough Diamond Earrings SHOP MORE
Kiki McDonough
Kiki Classics 18k Yellow Gold Diamond Hoop Earrings
from Neiman Marcus
$750
Kiki McDonough
Kiki Classics 18k White Gold Diamond Hoop Earrings
from Neiman Marcus
$750
Kiki McDonough
Eternal 18k White Gold Topaz Diamond Earrings
from Neiman Marcus
$2,090
Kiki McDonough
Oval Blue Topaz & Diamond Earring Drops, 18k White Gold
from Neiman Marcus
$3,285
Kiki McDonough
Lola Blue Topaz & Diamond Open Drop Earrings
from Neiman Marcus
$6,425
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds