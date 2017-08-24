David Beckham Couldn't Resist a Selfie While Dropping Off Brooklyn at College

 Skip Nav
Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man ... Proud of you bust ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Longtime loves David and Victoria Beckham aren't afraid to shower their family with affection, posting sweet snaps of their four kids on Instagram to celebrate everything from first bike rides to birthdays. So when their eldest, 18-year-old Brooklyn, headed off to begin his first year of college, it was a proud and emotional time for the couple.

"I'm nervous, and my mum's upset about me leaving," Brooklyn told GQ about starting the photography program at Parsons in New York City, "but it's really exciting. I kind of live in the moment. I don't think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I'll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that." But his excitement didn't stop Victoria from shedding a few tears. "We love you so much and will miss you," she captioned a tearful Instagram post. Naturally, she hashtagged #YesImCrying and #Emotional.

Meanwhile, David took a different approach. He couldn't resist snapping selfies while dropping Brooklyn off at school on Aug. 23, declaring them "Englishmen in New York" and proclaiming his pride in the new freshman.

Considering that Brooklyn has already released his own book of photography, we're excited to see what else he accomplishes through his college studies. Though we're sure he'll have time for a bit of dating and maybe a few more tattoos for his collection, too. Ahh, college . . . gotta love it!

We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on


Englishmen in New York @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

