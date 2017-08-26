Hollywood Couples Who Have Been Together the Longest

 Skip Nav
It's already been a rough year for celebrity couples, counting up all the duos who have broken up so far. Still, it's also not hard to find inspiring love stories in Hollywood. As the divorce rate drops across the US, couples like Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are proving two people can grow together in marriages. And then there are duos who withstand the test of time even without a marriage license. Take, for instance, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, two stars who don't want to get married but whose commitment hasn't seemed to waver in over 30 years. Keep reading to see every loving pair who's in it to win it!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Denzel and Pauletta Washington
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Tina Turner and Erwin Bach
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall
David Bowie and Iman
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld
Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman
Sting and Trudie Styler
Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond
Tom Ford and Richard Buckley
Kirk Douglas and Anne Buydens
Joel McHale and Sarah Williams
Matt and Luciana Damon
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
David and Victoria Beckham
lostaway lostaway 2 years

How could you forget the most adorable couple - Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston!!! ♥♥♥
