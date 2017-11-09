 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Stars on the Set
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Celebrity Couples
Lauren Parsekian Casually Reveals the Sex of Her First Child With Aaron Paul on Instagram

​Who Is Joe Alwyn?

4 Things You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's British Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn

If you don't know who Joe Alwyn is, you will soon. The 26-year-old is the latest British actor to romance Taylor Swift following her split from Tom Hiddleston last year. While the two have managed to keep their relationship under wraps, Taylor has been singing about him on her new album. According to The Sun, Taylor and Joe are already getting serious and Taylor has been renting a house in North London for their secret rendezvous. Intrigued? Here's what you need to know about the young man who stole Taylor's heart.

1. He's Well-Educated

Joe attended the City of London School, whose notable alum include Daniel Radcliffe and Skandar Keynes from The Chronicles of Narnia film series. He later studied English and drama at the University of Bristol before enrolling at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He graduated in 2015 with a BA in acting.

2. He Got His Breakout Role Last Year

During his final year at Central, he scored the title role in director Ang Lee's 2016 war drama, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. Following his performance, The Hollywood Reporter dubbed him "the next big thing."

ADVERTISEMENT

3. He Still Lives With His Parents

Joe told the Evening Standard that he still lives with his mom and dad, a psychotherapist and documentarian, and doesn't plan on moving out anytime soon.

4. He Runs in the Same Circles as Taylor

Aside from posing alongside Gigi Hadid for Vogue in September 2016, Joe is also set to play Emma Stone's love interest in the upcoming period drama The Favourite.

Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
Join the conversation
Joe AlwynCelebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesTaylor Swift
Celebrity Couples
Lauren Parsekian Casually Reveals the Sex of Her First Child With Aaron Paul on Instagram
by Monica Sisavat
Taylor Swift Backward Sweater
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Turned Her Twisted Sweater From 2014 Into a Fan Phenomenon
by Sarah Wasilak
Taylor Swift "Call It What You Want" Lyrics
Taylor Swift
5 Intimate Details Taylor Swift Reveals About Joe Alwyn in "Call It What You Want"
by Kelsie Gibson
Taylor Swift “New Year’s Day” Song
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Dropped Yet Another Single, Hours Before the Release of Reputation
by Kelsie Gibson
Sarah Hyland Wells Adams Necklace
Celebrity Couples
Sarah Hyland and Gigi Hadid Wear This 1 Piece of Jewelry to Confirm They're in Love
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds