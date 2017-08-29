A Full Rundown of Taylor Swift's Hollywood Dating History

We imagine that one of the benefits of being a massively successful pop star is that instead of having to agree to go on an awkward date with Ted from Accounting, you have a whole buffet of Hollywood's hottest bachelors at your disposal. If anyone is a good example of this, it's Taylor Swift. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has been linked to musicians and movie stars alike and has a penchant for memorializing her fallen relationships in song. From Jake Gyllenhaal to John Mayer, see every heartthrob who has been lucky enough to romance Taylor!