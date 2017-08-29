 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Game of Thrones
12 Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner GIFs That Prove They're Thick as Thieves
Celebrity Couples
Goldie Hawn Casually Hugs and Kisses a Tree While Kurt Russell Pays For Parking
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Full Rundown of Taylor Swift's Hollywood Dating History

We imagine that one of the benefits of being a massively successful pop star is that instead of having to agree to go on an awkward date with Ted from Accounting, you have a whole buffet of Hollywood's hottest bachelors at your disposal. If anyone is a good example of this, it's Taylor Swift. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has been linked to musicians and movie stars alike and has a penchant for memorializing her fallen relationships in song. From Jake Gyllenhaal to John Mayer, see every heartthrob who has been lucky enough to romance Taylor!

Related
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"

Joe Jonas
Lucas Till
Taylor Lautner
John Mayer
Jake Gyllenhaal
Conor Kennedy
Harry Styles
Calvin Harris
Tom Hiddleston
Joe Alwyn
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity RelationshipsCelebrity CouplesTaylor Swift
Join The Conversation
Taylor Swift
by Mary Kate Miller
Taylor Swift's Style in "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Taylor Swift
by Laura Marie Meyers
References in Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Music
by Kelsie Gibson
Reactions to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Music
by Caitlin Hacker
Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Expecting Second Child
Celebrity Couples
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds