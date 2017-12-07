Who Is Simone Garcia Johnson?
Get to Know Simone Johnson, the First Golden Globe Ambassador — and The Rock's Daughter
Simone Garcia Johnson is about to make history! On Wednesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association named Simone the first-ever Golden Globe Ambassador of the upcoming 2018 Golden Globe Awards, after retiring the previous title of Miss Golden Globe. Along with the honor, Simone announced that she's also teamed up with GlobalGirl, an organization that is dedicated to empowering young women from disadvantaged communities and giving them the tools they need to achieve their career goals. But who exactly is Simone, you ask? Keep reading to get know her before she blows up!
- She hails from Florida. Simone was born in Davie, FL, on August 14, 2001, making her 16 years old.
- She comes from a famous family. Not only is her dad the one and only Dwayne Johnson, but her mom, Dany Garcia, is also the cofounder of Dwayne's production company, Seven Bucks Productions. Despite their 2008 divorce, Dany is also Dwayne's manager and oversees The Garcia Companies, a talent and media management company. On top of that, Simone's grandfather is former wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson.
- She's a model. Simone is signed to IMG Models and often shares snaps from her photo shoots on Instagram.
- She has close ties to Fifth Harmony. In addition to being BFFs with Dinah Jane, Simone is also pals with the rest of the group.
- She hopes to follow in her famous dad's footsteps. While Simone doesn't see herself pursing a career in the film industry, she does plan to attend college, preferably NYU, and would like to "pursue wrestling and eventually transition into talent management."
Image Source: Getty