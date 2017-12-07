Get to Know Simone Johnson, the First Golden Globe Ambassador — and The Rock's Daughter

Simone Garcia Johnson is about to make history! On Wednesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association named Simone the first-ever Golden Globe Ambassador of the upcoming 2018 Golden Globe Awards, after retiring the previous title of Miss Golden Globe. Along with the honor, Simone announced that she's also teamed up with GlobalGirl, an organization that is dedicated to empowering young women from disadvantaged communities and giving them the tools they need to achieve their career goals. But who exactly is Simone, you ask? Keep reading to get know her before she blows up!