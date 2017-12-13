Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia Are Proof That Divorced Couples Can Still Be Friends

Before Dwayne Johnson ever found love with Lauren Hashian, he was once married to his college sweetheart, Dany Garcia. The two met at the University of Miami when Dwayne was 18 and Dany was 21. They tied the knot in May 1997, welcomed a daughter named Simone in August 2001, but divorced in 2008 after 11 years of marriage.

Unlike most divorced couples, Dwayne and Dany have remained in each other's lives, and Dany is even Dwayne's manager. "From the time Dwayne was playing football at University of Miami, to wrestling in the WWE, to emerging in film, I was always in the background guiding him, giving counsel, and adding a business point of view to all the decisions," Dany told Marie Claire back in May. "So I was always very comfortable speaking with his agents or his attorneys, any of the financial individuals, or even the studio executives because I knew every film is boxed into a business model . . . I did have to overcome judgments like, 'Wait, is his ex-wife managing him?' People are trying to put you in a category, not in a bad way, but just so they know how to relate. I had to become very comfortable, very quickly, with creating a new paradigm: 'Yes, I am his manager. Yes, we were once married. Now, let's go build sh*t together.'"



In addition to being his manager, Dany and Dwayne recently launched a new ad agency called Seven Bucks Creative. The agency has been behind several of Dwayne's projects like Ballers, Baywatch, Jumanji, and his upcoming film Rampage. Dany has since gone on to marry bodybuilder Dave Rienzi, and she and Dwayne have successfully blended their families together.