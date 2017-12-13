 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia Are Proof That Divorced Couples Can Still Be Friends
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Kate Middleton
This Little Kid Is So Cool, Kate Middleton Doesn't Even Know How to Deal With It
The Royals
Meghan Markle Will Be the Second British Royal Bride Who Has Ever Done This

Who Is Dwayne Johnson's Ex-Wife, Dany Garcia?

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia Are Proof That Divorced Couples Can Still Be Friends

Before Dwayne Johnson ever found love with Lauren Hashian, he was once married to his college sweetheart, Dany Garcia. The two met at the University of Miami when Dwayne was 18 and Dany was 21. They tied the knot in May 1997, welcomed a daughter named Simone in August 2001, but divorced in 2008 after 11 years of marriage.

Unlike most divorced couples, Dwayne and Dany have remained in each other's lives, and Dany is even Dwayne's manager. "From the time Dwayne was playing football at University of Miami, to wrestling in the WWE, to emerging in film, I was always in the background guiding him, giving counsel, and adding a business point of view to all the decisions," Dany told Marie Claire back in May. "So I was always very comfortable speaking with his agents or his attorneys, any of the financial individuals, or even the studio executives because I knew every film is boxed into a business model . . . I did have to overcome judgments like, 'Wait, is his ex-wife managing him?' People are trying to put you in a category, not in a bad way, but just so they know how to relate. I had to become very comfortable, very quickly, with creating a new paradigm: 'Yes, I am his manager. Yes, we were once married. Now, let's go build sh*t together.'"

Related
Dwayne Johnson Has Done More This Year Than Most of Us Do in a Decade

In addition to being his manager, Dany and Dwayne recently launched a new ad agency called Seven Bucks Creative. The agency has been behind several of Dwayne's projects like Ballers, Baywatch, Jumanji, and his upcoming film Rampage. Dany has since gone on to marry bodybuilder Dave Rienzi, and she and Dwayne have successfully blended their families together.

Image Source: Getty / E. Charbonneau
Join the conversation
Dany GarciaCelebrity FactsCelebrity BreakupsDwayne Johnson
Jumanji
Lauren Hashian Debuts Her Adorable Baby Bump at the Jumanji Premiere With Dwayne Johnson
by Monica Sisavat
Dwayne Johnson on The Graham Norton Show 2017 Video
The Graham Norton Show
Dwayne Johnson, the People's Champ, Reveals Why He Won't Run For President
by Terry Carter
Dwayne Johnson's Cutest Family Pictures
Dwayne Johnson
43 Pictures of Dwayne Johnson and His Beautiful, Blended Family
by Monica Sisavat
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on The Ellen Show 2017
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, Best Buds, Shamelessly Poke Fun at Each Other on Ellen
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Simone Garcia Johnson?
Dwayne Johnson
Get to Know Simone Johnson, the First Golden Globe Ambassador — and The Rock's Daughter
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds