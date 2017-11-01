 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Kids
Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Weep Denny Duquette-Level Tears
Halloween
These Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

Who Is the Woman in Rihanna and N.E.R.D "Lemon" Music Video?

Who Is the Sexy, Glitter-Covered Dancer in Rihanna and N.E.R.D.'s "Lemon" Video?

N.E.R.D and Rihanna gifted us with a certified banger called "Lemon" on Wednesday, and the video is equally fire. After letting Rihanna shave her head in a motel room, dancer Mette Towley unleashes her sexiness with a solo routine, twerking, twisting, and popping while covered in glitter and clad in a crop top; it's vaguely reminiscent of Kanye West's "Fade" video, in which Teyana Taylor performs one of the hottest dance routines we've ever seen.

Mette Towley is one of the members of Pharrell Williams's dance squad, The Baes, and has toured with the singer since 2014. She's 26 years old, a Minnesota native, and someone who Pharrell has called "a psychic force" whose "wires are all connected." Check out this video, narrated by Pharrell himself, to learn more about her — then go back and watch the "Lemon" video on repeat.

Join the conversation
N.E.R.D.Music VideosRihanna
Rihanna
What Fenty Beauty's Universal Lip Gloss Actually Looks Like on Different Skin Tones
by Lauren Levinson
Fenty Beauty Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner Review
Rihanna
I Tried the New Fenty Beauty Glitter Release Eyeliner, and It's So Sparkly, I Want to Cry
by Macy Cate Williams
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Product Swatches Fall 2017
Rihanna
You've Seen the Teases, but Here's What Fenty Beauty Looks Like in Real Life
by Lauren Levinson
Fenty Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter Review
Rihanna
This Is What the 4 New Fenty Lip Glosses Actually Look Like on People
by Lauren Levinson
Rihanna Vogue Arabia Cover November 2017
Rihanna
Rihanna Channels Egyptian Queen Nefertiti in New Cover For Vogue Arabia
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds