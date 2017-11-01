 Skip Nav
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now

Rihanna and N.E.R.D "Lemon" Music Video

Delete Your Other Playlists, Because You'll Have Rihanna and N.E.R.D's New Song on Repeat

After a seven-year hiatus, N.E.R.D just released "Lemon," a fizzy banger featuring Rihanna. The group — consisting of Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shae Haley — has been effectively dormant since their fourth album, Nothing, in 2010. On Nov. 1, the trio premiered "Lemon" on Apple's Beats 1. Shortly thereafter, an energetic video was released, and we can't get enough of it. At the start of the video, Rihanna is shown calmly shaving a girl's head in a hotel room (as one does) before she breaks out some wild dance moves. See it all play out by watching the already iconic video, above.
Join the conversation
Pharrell WilliamsMusic VideosRihannaMusic
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh, Coolest Couple Ever, Are Not Too Cool For PDA
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Fenty Beauty Reviews
Rihanna
The Verdict's In — Here's What Reviewers Are Saying About Fenty Beauty's Top Products
by Krista Jones
Miley Cyrus Performances at One Love Manchester Concert
Music
Miley Cyrus Belting Out "Inspired" at the Manchester Benefit Will Move You Deeply
by Monica Sisavat
Pharrell Williams Makes History With This Chanel Campaign Ad
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams Makes History With This Chanel Campaign Ad
by Marina Liao
Kristen Bell and Dave Grohl Singing Frozen Mashup Video
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell and Dave Grohl's Frozen and Metallica Mashup Is So Bizarre and SO Catchy
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds