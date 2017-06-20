OK, Zendaya and Tom Holland's Friendship Is Pretty Darn Adorable

 Skip Nav
Spider-Man: Homecoming hasn't even come out yet, but we're already obsessed with Zendaya and Tom Holland's friendship. The costars have been busy promoting their upcoming film and in the process have been giving us some strong friendship goals. Whether they're battling it out on stage during Lip Sync Battle or they're just goofing off on the red carpet, it's obvious they share a special bond. They've even gone as far as sharing each others' clothes during the press tour. While it's still unclear if Zendaya will be playing Peter Parker's most iconic love interest, Mary Jane, in the upcoming installment, their offscreen chemistry is just as sweet.

Spider-Man HomecomingCelebrity FriendshipsZendayaTom HollandRed Carpet
