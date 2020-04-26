 Skip Nav
Please Enjoy Every Episode of John Krasinski's Some Good News in One Convenient Place
John Krasinski's mission to keep us encouraged amid the coronavirus outbreak has been a success thanks to his YouTube series, Some Good News. The show, which premiered on March 29, features weekly briefings of feel-good stories from around the world, as well as heartwarming interviews. John has also enlisted some of his famous friends, including Steve Carell and Brad Pitt, to make special appearances. Whether he's bringing together the Hamilton cast for a powerful performance, thanking healthcare workers for their continued work, or hosting a virtual prom, John is giving us some much-appreciated content during this challenging time. Ahead, watch every episode of Some Good News, and stay tuned for more installments!

Watch Episode 1 of John Krasinski's Show Some Good News
Watch Episode 2 of John Krasinski's Show Some Good News
Watch Episode 3 of John Krasinski's Show Some Good News
Watch Episode 4 of John Krasinski's Show Some Good News
Watch Episode 5 of John Krasinski's Show Some Good News
