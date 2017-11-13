This Sock-Filled Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is Only $15

A wise man — Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore — once said that "One can never have enough socks." And this is especially true when the socks in question are inspired by the Harry Potter series! That's why Target conjured up something magical for the holidays: a "12 Days of Socks" Advent calendar filled with a dozen pairs of HP-themed socks, priced at only $15! Talk about a perfect gift for basically everyone, but especially for the sock-lover (like Dobby the house elf) in your life.

At an unbelievably affordable price for such a unique gift, especially one that keeps giving for nearly two weeks, this cozy calendar is a great pick for gift exchanges, white elephants, or just to keep your own toes toastier than the Gryffindor common room fireplace. And if Harry Potter somehow isn't your thing, there are 12 Days of Socks calendars for Disney-lovers and more.

Check out the full dozen pairs of socks ahead, then shop the set before it sells out! Your Gringotts vault will thank you for finding such an affordable gift option this year.