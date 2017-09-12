 Skip Nav
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
7 Thoughtful Gifts to Send That Aren't Flowers

It's hard to go wrong with flowers, but there are occasions when a bouquet might not be right, or you want a more creative way to let someone know you're thinking of them. Yes, many of the alternate options are edible (although you won't find a fruit bouquet in here!), but others are just plain fun. Bonus: we can guarantee none of them will die after a few days.

Candy
Stickers
Ice Cream
A Personalized Card
Cheese
Crafts
Alcohol
