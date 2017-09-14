 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Nostalgia
12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed
Stranger Things
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2
15 Halloween Movies For Wimps

Halloween may be all about getting spooked, but what about those of us who like more treats than tricks? Rest assured, there are still some movies out there that will get you into the holiday spirit without giving you nightmares. Whether you want something to watch with the kids or just want to cuddle up with a blanket and a bowl of candy, here are some safer movies to watch this holiday.

The Addams Family
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Edward Scissorhands
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Hocus Pocus
Idle Hands
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Phantom of the Opera
Practical Magic
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Shaun of the Dead
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Teen Witch
Young Frankenstein
Murieal14964237 Murieal14964237 3 years
i was disappointed to not see the wizard of OZ
Nick-Maslow Nick-Maslow 3 years
I'm still holding out hope for a Hocus Pocus sequel.
Nancy-Einhart Nancy-Einhart 3 years
Rocky Horror FTW! Also, speaking of Tim Curry, everyone should see The Worst Witch.
Hayley3358962 Hayley3358962 4 years
Here's the thing. How is Edward Scissorhands a Halloween movie? Because Tim Burton made it? That's a horrible reason. If anything it's a Christmas movie, because it takes place at...oh my gosh...CHRISTMAS!!! Why do humans keep thinking it's a Halloween movie? Because you want to believe Edward is scary? No. It's a Christmas movie, humanity.
The-Ninja-Baker The-Ninja-Baker 4 years
Loved 15 Halloween Movies for Wimps so I linked the article to my current post at NinjaBaking.com entitled 21 Ways to Savor a Grownup Halloween. Thank you so much, Becky, for remembering that not all of us want to be scared completely out of our wits on Halloween.
thewhitenightangel thewhitenightangel 5 years
also forgot "The Scream Team", "Halloweentown",  "Tower of Terror", and "Corpse Bride".
Letodan Letodan 5 years
Nice list but, Sleepy Hollow is missing. And the new Halloween classic for me is Trick 'R Treat... It's the perfect Halloween movie because, there are references to many myths surrounding Halloween!!
356UIK 356UIK 5 years
Coraline :-)
popculture-whore popculture-whore 5 years
great list! and i totally agree with you all, i would add beetlejuice and casper on there. i'm a sucker for casper... can i keep you? hahah
inlove23 inlove23 6 years
Yea, what happened to Casper?! It's a classic! lol. I love Hocus Pocus and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! I haven't seen them this year though =/
postmodernsleaze postmodernsleaze 6 years
I just remembered that Gremlins should have made the list too :)
Renees3 Renees3 6 years
i thought shaun of the dead was pretty scary too. Beetlejuice I actually just rewatched a couple weeks ago and the claymation and effects are pretty cheasy now so it's not as scary :-) We're going as Jack and Sally from TNBC this halloween, can't wait!
postmodernsleaze postmodernsleaze 6 years
I love horror movies, but I still adore this list-- nothing like a classic, feel-good Halloween movie :) (especially the old Sleepy Hollow, I still LOVE that movie!) Beetlejuice should replace Shaun of the Dead on the list. I could still see Shaun of the Dead freaking a few people out, even if it does include some comedy.
bleached bleached 7 years
I love Practical Magic! I can't even count how many times I've seen it. I would have added The Corpse Bride as well since it's in the same vein as other Tim Burton classics
