15 Halloween Movies For Wimps

Halloween may be all about getting spooked, but what about those of us who like more treats than tricks? Rest assured, there are still some movies out there that will get you into the holiday spirit without giving you nightmares. Whether you want something to watch with the kids or just want to cuddle up with a blanket and a bowl of candy, here are some safer movies to watch this holiday.



