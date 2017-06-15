'90s Wedding Music
90 Essential '90s Songs Every Millennial Needs to Play on Their Wedding Day
Photo 1 of 91
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
90 Essential '90s Songs Every Millennial Needs to Play on Their Wedding Day
Picking the perfect wedding playlist can be daunting for any couple, but if you narrow down an iconic decade of music it makes things a little easier. Although '80s music is great for any wedding, there are tons of gems from the '90s that you need to check out. Whether you are a country fan, are into rock 'n roll, or just want to dance, there's a nostalgic hit in here for everyone.