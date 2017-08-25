 Skip Nav
Taylor Swift
Here Goes Everything: Taylor Swift's New Single Is Finally Here
Humor
27 Quotes From Supernatural's Crowley That You'll Definitely Need in Your 20s
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Ultimate Country Music Wedding Playlist

Hoping to bring some honky-tonk personality to your wedding? With a mix of new and classic hits by Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, and more, we're highlighting the best country songs to play for a fun, memorable reception. With dance options, father/daughter ideas, must-play dance tunes — you'll find a range of song picks to give your party some country flair. Take a look at these 175 songs for your ultimate country wedding playlist, and get more music ideas for your wedding here!

"God Gave Me You" by Blake Shelton
"My Best Friend" by Tim McGraw
"When Somebody Loves You" by Alan Jackson
"When You Got a Good Thing" by Lady Antebellum
"Wrapped Up in You" by Garth Brooks
"When You Say Nothing at All" by Alison Krauss
"She's Everything" by Brad Paisley
"Me and You" by Kenny Chesney
"Come a Little Closer" by Dierks Bentley
"Ours" by Taylor Swift
"Love Your Love the Most" by Eric Church
"The Man in Love With You" by George Strait
"From This Moment On" by Shania Twain
"'Til My Last Day" by Justin Moore
"There's No Way" by Alabama
"Forever and Ever, Amen" by Randy Travis
144
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Wedding MusicCountry MusicMusicWedding
Join The Conversation
Music
by Quinn Keaney
Modest Wedding Dress Inspiration
Wedding
25 Brides Who Went Modest on Their Wedding Day — and Completely Took Our Breath Away
by Samantha Sutton
Pippa Middleton Wedding Guest Pictures
Pippa Middleton
Let Professional Wedding Guest Pippa Middleton Inspire Your Next Look
by Marcia Moody
Patricia Machado's Wedding Dress
Wedding
This Greek Bride's Gorgeous Sheer Dress Just Might Outshine the Picturesque Background
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Acrylic Wedding Invitations
Wedding
by Kate McKenna
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds