The Ultimate Country Music Wedding Playlist

Hoping to bring some honky-tonk personality to your wedding? With a mix of new and classic hits by Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, and more, we're highlighting the best country songs to play for a fun, memorable reception. With dance options, father/daughter ideas, must-play dance tunes — you'll find a range of song picks to give your party some country flair. Take a look at these 175 songs for your ultimate country wedding playlist, and get more music ideas for your wedding here!