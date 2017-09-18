 Skip Nav
6 Moments That Made the Emmys Worth Watching
Ann Dowd Was So Surprised by Her Emmy Win, She Literally Couldn't Move
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
The EGOT: Which Stars Are Almost There?

Now that the Oscars are over and another award season has officially come and gone, it's time to take stock. The EGOT — an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — is Hollywood's grand slam of awards, and only a handful of celebrities (like Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, and Mel Brooks) have made the list. This year, Viola Davis snagged a best actress win, meaning she's only a Grammy away from achieving record status. Veteran actress Jessica Lange also only needs a Grammy, while stars like Taylor Swift, Adele, and Sam Smith are halfway there. Wondering who else is making progress?

Jamie Foxx
Adele
Viola Davis
Justin Timberlake
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Neil Patrick Harris
Cynthia Nixon
Elton John
Jennifer Hudson
Martin Scorsese
Cher
Denzel Washington
Hugh Jackman
Jeremy Irons
Al Pacino
Geoffrey Rush
Julie Andrews
Kate Winslet
Bryan Cranston
Louis C.K.
Taylor Swift
Sam Smith
Jessica Lange
Lin-Manuel Miranda
John Legend
popfaninMD popfaninMD 4 years
HOW ABOUT RITA MORENO!!!! She's the only Hispanic and one of the few performers to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony, and was the second Puerto Rican to win an Academy Award.
