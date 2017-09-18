The EGOT: Which Stars Are Almost There?

Now that the Oscars are over and another award season has officially come and gone, it's time to take stock. The EGOT — an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony — is Hollywood's grand slam of awards, and only a handful of celebrities (like Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, and Mel Brooks) have made the list. This year, Viola Davis snagged a best actress win, meaning she's only a Grammy away from achieving record status. Veteran actress Jessica Lange also only needs a Grammy, while stars like Taylor Swift, Adele, and Sam Smith are halfway there. Wondering who else is making progress?

