You'll Be "So Into" This Catchy Ariana Grande Stranger Things Mashup

Picturing Ariana Grande recording hit singles in the Upside Down world of Stranger Things might not be the prettiest mental image, but thanks to this YouTube music mashup, we're all for it! The catchy song, which combines the Netflix show's theme song and Grande's certified banger "Into You," will have you dancing in your seat. Though the show typically focuses on '80s hits for its nostalgic soundtrack, we're prepared to start a petition for season three to be scored with all Ariana Grande tunes — are you into it?

Stranger ThingsAriana GrandeMusicTV
