 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Halloween
8 Seriously Spooky Audiobooks to Enjoy This Halloween — and Maybe the Rest of the Year, Too

Who Does the Music For Stranger Things?

Meet the 2 Guys Behind the Eerily Perfect Music in Stranger Things

Some of the appeal of Stranger Things can certainly be traced back to the way the show masterfully weaves in cultural references that make you believe that you are reliving the '80s. But it's the uniquely original plot that keeps viewers glued to their screens and the wildly addictive soundtrack that makes it so that you really, truly can't get the show out of your head. Season one mastered the eerie, perfectly pitched synth scoring, and season two lives up to that standard — and that's all thanks to musical heroes Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein.

Download Wardenclyffe, a previously unreleased live edit, and the video for Copter now via https://now.bt.co/

Posted by S U R V I V E on Thursday, January 12, 2017

Dixon and Stein are members of the Austin, TX, electronic group Survive and, alongside bandmates Adam Jones and Mark Donica, have been making synth-based music since way back in 2009. The two were approached by the Duffer brothers — the creators of Stranger Things — before they had even completed the scripts or begun casting for the show for Netflix, and early pitch material featured an original Survive song as its soundtrack. Dixon and Stein later composed the scoring for the series as well as its iconic opening credits, though it wasn't immediately obvious that they were about to become part of a cultural phenomenon.

As Esquire reported last year, the duo didn't think much of the show's premiere on Netflix. "Kyle Dixon left on a camping trip to Portland," the story goes. "He was gone through Sunday without service, and when he finally got back to civilization, he had missed hundreds of calls and emails. The score he'd created with his bandmate Michael Stein for Netflix's surprise hit sci-fi series had, over the weekend, become one of the most talked about pieces of music of the year." So much so, in fact, that Dixon and Stein would receive an Emmy for their work.

In an interview with the LA Times, it was revealed that Survive's signature electro vibe was altered slightly for Stranger Things 2 — in other words, for the very first time ever, Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon used actual instruments to create the perfect pitch for the second season. It's not an obvious shift, though, as Stein revealed in the interview, saying the audio had been "so processed that viewers might have a tough time 'even noticing that we're using it to any degree.'"

Related
All 33 Songs on the Stranger Things Season 2 Soundtrack Will Flood You With Nostalgia

Survive's new album, RR7387, is slated for release on Nov. 3 — and until then, Stein and Dixon are out on the road performing the Stranger Things tunes that we have all come to know and love. And be sure to check out the stand-alone score, one which Dixon described in a 2016 interview as being responsible for making people uncomfortable, intrigued, and "you know, happy and nostalgic and remembering their childhood as well . . . But then being scared as f*ck."

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsFall TVMusicTV
Music
The Perfect Playlist for Grown-Up Halloween Parties
by Maggie Panos
Bethany Joy Lenz Cast on Grey's Anatomy Season 14
Fall TV
Grey's Anatomy May Have Lost 2 Stars, but It Just Gained a One Tree Hill Veteran
by Ryan Roschke
Outlander-Scented Candles
Outlander
15+ Outlander-Inspired Candles to Make Your Castle Smell Like Jamie Fraser
by Brinton Parker
Best Saturday Night Live Halloween Sketches
Humor
These Saturday Night Live Halloween Sketches Will Make You Die From Laughter
by Caitlin Hacker
Taylor Swift "Ready For It" Music Video
Taylor Swift
Hope You're Ready to Figure Out What Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Music Video Means
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds