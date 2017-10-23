 Skip Nav
Beetlejuice Was the 1 Movie That Repeatedly Gave Me Nightmares, but I Love It So Much

Beetlejuice is an absolutely iconic movie from my childhood. The 1988 classic stars Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Winona Ryder, and has given me more nightmares than I can count, but it was, and still is, one of my favorite movies of all time. The dark comedy is rated PG (honestly, HOW?!) and features raunchy jokes, insanely creepy special effects, and just straight-up horrifying scenes. Someone hanging in a closet? Yep. Spirits taking over bodies and forcing them to dance to upbeat music? Of course. Saying someone's name three times to summon them? Yes, yes, yes. Keep reading to see the top 20 moments from Beetlejuice that I hated and loved at the same time.

When Barbara and Adam Die in a Car Accident Because of This Cute Dog, and I Thought Briefly About Getting a Cat
When Delia Shows Her Crazy Side and I Side-Eyed My Mom From the Couch
When Lydia Says Beetlejuice 3 Times and I Told Her to Stop This Madness Before She Reached the Third Time
When Delia Starts Singing the "Banana Boat Song" Out of Nowhere and I Wanted to Hide Under My Bead (With a Banana Split)
And All the Party Guests Uncontrollably Flail Their Bodies Around and Mine Did the Same Out of Fear
And the Shrimp Come to Life and Are Actually Hands That Grab Their Faces!!!!
When This Couple Thought They Were Gonna Have a Chill Date Night and I Said "Bye" Just Like Their Bodies
When Barbara and Adam Try to Scare People Out of Their House With Things Fit For a 20/20 Special
When Barbara Takes Things a Step Too Far and I Wondered How in the Hell This Movie Is Rated PG
You Know What? I Can't Even Comment on This
When Adam Plucks His Eyeballs Out of His Alien Head and Wears Them as Finger Accessories
When This Guy With a Tiny Head Gave Me Nonstop Nightmares
When This Woman Casually Smokes a Cigarette and I Thought, "Oh, That's Bad," but Then Realized Her Throat Is F*cking Slit
When This Woman Is Literally in Pieces and My Wish to Be in Two Places at Once Just Didn't Seem Fun Anymore
When Whatever the Hell This Is Showed Up
When This Happens and I No Longer Wanted to Spend Casual Days at the Beach
When Beetlejuice Nails Barbara's Mouth Shut, but It Still Couldn't Mute My Screams
When Barbara and Adam Are a Dead Bride and Groom and I Thought Briefly About Becoming a Nun
When Beetlejuice Unleashes These Horrifically Long Carnival Arms That Reached Right Into My Mind
When Beetlejuice's Head Spins Around at an Alarmingly Fast Rate and Made My Heart Almost Give Out
So, in a Nutshell . . .
