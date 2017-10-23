Beetlejuice Was the 1 Movie That Repeatedly Gave Me Nightmares, but I Love It So Much

Beetlejuice is an absolutely iconic movie from my childhood. The 1988 classic stars Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Winona Ryder, and has given me more nightmares than I can count, but it was, and still is, one of my favorite movies of all time. The dark comedy is rated PG (honestly, HOW?!) and features raunchy jokes, insanely creepy special effects, and just straight-up horrifying scenes. Someone hanging in a closet? Yep. Spirits taking over bodies and forcing them to dance to upbeat music? Of course. Saying someone's name three times to summon them? Yes, yes, yes. Keep reading to see the top 20 moments from Beetlejuice that I hated and loved at the same time.