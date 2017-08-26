 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here Are MTV's 2017 VMA Nominees!
Nostalgia
The Weird Thing About Titanic That You Never Noticed
Dirty Dancing
20 Songs You Adored From the Original Dirty Dancing Soundtrack
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed

We love reminiscing about movies from our childhood. From summertime favorites like The Sandlot and Now and Then to unforgettable classics like Mrs. Doubtfire and The Little Rascals, we could watch those nostalgic films anytime, anywhere. But in addition to all of those gems, we also got a few, well, darker ones. Most of them are also classics that we have grown to love (with all the lights on), but there was a time with certain "kid-friendly" movies just scared the sh*t out of us. In between Gremlins invading our innocent dreams and Don't Look Under the Bed affecting our ability to turn on the Disney Channel, our trust in those PG ratings was well and truly tested. Now that we've grown up (for the most part) and are able to appreciate these movies for what they are, we can look back on the terrifying moments with fondness. Keep scrolling if you dare.

Related
Can We Discuss How Terrifying the Halloween Episode of Boy Meets World Is?

Little Shop of Horrors
Fantasia
The Witches
Edward Scissorhands
The Lost Boys
Gremlins
Return to Oz
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Tower of Terror
Don't Look Under the Bed
The Haunted Mask
Little Monsters
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaScaryHalloweenMovies
Join The Conversation
Halloween
99 Halloween Costumes from Reddit That Are Terrifyingly Gorgeous
by Jessica Cruel
Thalia and Tommy Mottola's Wedding Pictures
Thalia
You Won't Fully Appreciate the Beauty of Thalia's Wedding Dress Until You See It Up Close
by Macy Daniela Martin
Dia de los Muertos Wedding
Halloween
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
by Nicole Yi
Taylor Swift's Best VMAs Pictures
Taylor Swift
by Monica Sisavat
When Does Disneyland Decorate For Halloween?
Disney
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds