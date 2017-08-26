12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed

We love reminiscing about movies from our childhood. From summertime favorites like The Sandlot and Now and Then to unforgettable classics like Mrs. Doubtfire and The Little Rascals, we could watch those nostalgic films anytime, anywhere. But in addition to all of those gems, we also got a few, well, darker ones. Most of them are also classics that we have grown to love (with all the lights on), but there was a time with certain "kid-friendly" movies just scared the sh*t out of us. In between Gremlins invading our innocent dreams and Don't Look Under the Bed affecting our ability to turn on the Disney Channel, our trust in those PG ratings was well and truly tested. Now that we've grown up (for the most part) and are able to appreciate these movies for what they are, we can look back on the terrifying moments with fondness. Keep scrolling if you dare.