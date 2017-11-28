 Skip Nav
'90s Movies That Will Bring Back the Magic of Your Childhood Holidays

Almost immediately after Thanksgiving is over, people start getting into the Christmas spirit. Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" rotates on every radio station. Cars pass down the street with Christmas trees strapped to their roofs. Department stores have elaborately beautiful decorations all throughout the store. But no Christmas season would be complete without a few holiday movies. Before Elf and Love Actually dominated our screens, there were a whole slew of amazing Christmas classics — they just came out in the '90s.

The Santa Clause (1994)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Home Alone (1990)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)
Jack Frost (1998)
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
While You Were Sleeping (1995)
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999)
All I Want For Christmas (1991)
