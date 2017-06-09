 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Bikini Movie Gallery
Summer
The Most Memorable Movie Beach Scenes
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
Zack Snyder
2 of Your Favorite Characters From Wonder Woman Will Be Back For Justice League
The Ultimate Bikini Movie Gallery

The hot, sun-soaked Summer is here, and even if you're not bikini-ready, stars in beach-set movies are here to inspire you. The movies have provided tons of opportunities to strap on sexy swimsuits, and we've got all the most memorable bikini moments caught on film, including hot shots of Angelina Jolie, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, and more.

— Additional reporting by Laura Marie Meyers, Becky Kirsch, and Maggie Pehanick

boner boner 3 years
Gabrielle Anwar in 'Boardheads'. Hell, Gabrielle Anwar in her 40's looks better than 3/4 of your chosen bimbettes.
Becky-Kirsch Becky-Kirsch 4 years
 @jjdla Definitely an iconic moment, but she actually wears a one-piece!
jjdla jjdla 4 years
Incomplete. Bo Derek in "10".
jaan_black jaan_black 4 years
when Halle emerged from the water, dudes started cheering in the theater, I'll never forget that LOL
Grace-Hitchcock Grace-Hitchcock 4 years
 @Nancy Einhart hahahaha! 
Shannon-Vestal Shannon-Vestal 4 years
 @Nancy Einhart HA. Don't forget Malin Akerman's bikini-with-wedges look.
Nancy-Einhart Nancy-Einhart 4 years
This slideshow is giving me so many ideas! Bikinis with platforms, bikinis for my martial arts workouts . . . the possibilities are endless. This really flies in the face of one of my personal rules:  a bikini is not an outfit.  Apparently, it is. Thanks, Buzz.
