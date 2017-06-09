The Ultimate Bikini Movie Gallery

The hot, sun-soaked Summer is here, and even if you're not bikini-ready, stars in beach-set movies are here to inspire you. The movies have provided tons of opportunities to strap on sexy swimsuits, and we've got all the most memorable bikini moments caught on film, including hot shots of Angelina Jolie, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, and more.

— Additional reporting by Laura Marie Meyers, Becky Kirsch, and Maggie Pehanick