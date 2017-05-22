 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Drake
Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 31  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag

It's that time of year again: the weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer, and Netflix on the couch is about to be replaced by reading on the beach. Even if you haven't picked up a book since Labor Day, fear not; we've gone through all the hottest new releases for the next few months and come up with 30 must-read page-turners that will keep you entertained all Summer long. Happy reading!

Related
The Best YA Books of 2017

Previous Next
Join the conversation
SummerBooks
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Job Search
The 5 Elements of an Utterly Irresistible Résumé
by Alexandra Naida Simota
3-Month Intermittent Fasting Transformation
Before and After Weight Loss
by Jenny Sugar
A Pregnant Woman's Guide to Starbucks
Pregnancy
A Pregnant Guide to Starbucks and Caffeine Intake
by Alessia Santoro
Shopping
These Pool Floaties Practically Guarantee You'll Get All the "Likes"
by Rebecca Brown
Cute Rompers 2017
Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
Princess Diana Documentaries
the british royals
6 Fascinating Documentaries About the Life and Death of Princess Diana
by Quinn Keaney
Diversity in Cheerleading
Cheerleading
How 1 ParaAthlete Team Represents the Changing Culture of Cheerleading
by Savita Iyer
Swimsuits on Amazon
Swimwear
15 Swimsuits You Won't Believe Are From Amazon Prime
by Marina Liao
Will Charlie Hunnam Be on Game of Thrones?
Charlie Hunnam
Wait, What?! Charlie Hunnam Turned Down a Game of Thrones Cameo
by Laura Marie Meyers
Things to Do in Lima
Travel
Why Food Lovers Should Make a Stop in Lima, Peru
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Bucket List For Friends
Summer
The Ultimate Summer Bucket List For BFFs
by Ashley Paige
What Will 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Be About?
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why: What We Already Know About Season 2's Plot
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds