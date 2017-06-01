Beach Reads For Women
The Best Beach Reads For a Summer (or Spring!) Getaway
Photo 1 of 69
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Best Beach Reads For a Summer (or Spring!) Getaway
Looking for poolside page-turners you can dive into while you're away on vacation? With a mix of popular classics, romantic novels, thrillers, and modern fiction, we're highlighting a range of options you can tote along on your next vacation. Before you start packing, take a look at these must-have beach reads, plus some of the best books of 2016.