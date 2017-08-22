 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones
Nostalgia
The 1 Thing About Titanic That Has Bothered Me For Almost 20 Years
Game of Thrones
The Too-Long Moment When Jon and Dany Hold Hands Has Everyone Losing Their Sh*t
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Must-Read Book Series If You Love Game of Thrones

Even though it feels like season seven of Game of Thrones just started, the truth is the long Winter without the Starks, Lannisters, and Daenerys is almost upon us once again. Just because it's almost time to say farewell to the characters until next year doesn't mean there's no way for you to get your fix of political intrigue, dragons, and flawed characters struggling to survive in war-torn worlds.

There are plenty of fantasy book series out there just waiting to fill the Game of Thrones void in your life. Of course, one of those series is A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, the books on which Game of Thrones is based. But you've already read those, right? Right? We're going to assume you have and offer up recommendations for a new batch of fantasy epics that will make your upcoming exile from Westeros so much easier to bear.

A Court of Thorns and Roses
The Name of the Wind
His Dark Materials
The White Queen
The Dark Tower
Falling Kingdoms
The Iron King
The Mists of Avalon
Rat Queens
Three Dark Crowns
The Way of Kings
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesBooksTV
Join The Conversation
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
by Chelsea Hassler
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke GIFs
Game of Thrones
by Caitlin Hacker
Why Does Benjen Sacrifice Himself For Jon Snow?
Game of Thrones
by Sabienna Bowman
Literary Tattoos
Tattoos
Read 'Em and Weep! 49 Tattoos Inspired by Famous Books
by Hilary White
Why Didn't The Hound Save Thoros on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds