100 Books to Read Before They're Films

There are always going to be books that are being made into movies, and we love to read them before they get the big-screen treatment as much as you do. If you like being able to say the book was better (isn't it always?), then we have 100 novels to dive into. Click through and see which books you need to add to your shelf — before they get to the theater.

The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith
Born to Run by Christopher McDougall
East of Eden by John Steinbeck
King of Heists by J. North Conway
Brilliance by Marcus Sakey
Get Her Off the Pitch by Lynne Truss
The Emperor's Children by Claire Messud
Home Is Burning by Dan Marshall
It's What I Do by Lynsey Addario
Six Years by Harlan Coben
The Billionaire's Vinegar by Benjamin Wallace
The Good Lord Bird by James McBride
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus by John Gray
The Thicket by Joe R. Lansdale
Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, and the Real Count of Monte Cristo by Tom Reiss
American Tabloid by James Ellroy
The Art of the Engine Driver by Steven Carroll
Facing the Wind by Julie Salamon
Sister by Rosamund Lupton
1984 by George Orwell
Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard
Three Little Words by Ashley Rhodes-Courter
In the Garden of Beasts by Erik Larson
Struck by Genius by Jason Padgett
Beautiful Disaster by Jamie McGuire
Junius and Albert’s Adventures in the Confederacy: A Civil War Odyssey by Peter Carlson
The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock by Matthew Quick
You Shall Know Our Velocity by Dave Eggers
One Last Thing Before I Go by Jonathan Tropper
Devon15498521 Devon15498521 3 years
Its the Pacific CREST Trail that goes through the mountains, not the coast...The Pacific Coast Trail is totally different...
Grapes-of-Wrath Grapes-of-Wrath 3 years
Grapes of Wrath already had a movie. http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0032551/ It's old, sure, but point is, there already was a film.
robinm999 robinm999 3 years
Is there any way to view this as a list? 103 pages is a lot :)
