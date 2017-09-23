 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Fall TV
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
Award Season
Didn't Watch Big Little Lies? Here Are All the Places You Can Catch It Now
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Author of Big Little Lies Has 3 More Adaptations on the Horizon — and Reese and Nicole Are Involved in 1

HBO's murderous drama Big Little Lies took over our lives earlier this year, and is back in it after all its well-deserved Emmy wins. It's based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, and it's one of the most exciting new TV shows of 2017. With so much power behind the adaptation, it's logical to wonder if any of Moriarty's other seven novels are being brought to life anytime soon. And, well, we have good news.

Related
17 Books to Read If Your Obsession With Big Little Lies Is Going Strong

What Alice Forgot
The Husband's Secret
Truly, Madly, Guilty
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Liane MoriartyBig Little LiesBooks To MoviesBooksMovies
Join The Conversation
Books
Get Ready For "Drama and Intrigue" in J.R. Ward's Hot New Paranormal Romance: The Thief
by Lisa Renee Jones
Books by Female Authors of Color Fall 2017
Women
6 Books to Read This Fall From Authors of Color
by Ebony LaDelle
Armie Hammer Reading the Call Me By Your Name Audiobook
Books
by Ryan Roschke
Best Fall Books 2017
Books
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
by Chelsea Hassler
Best Books by Women
Women
87 Books by Women You Should Read Before You Die
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds