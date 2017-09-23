The Author of Big Little Lies Has 3 More Adaptations on the Horizon — and Reese and Nicole Are Involved in 1

HBO's murderous drama Big Little Lies took over our lives earlier this year, and is back in it after all its well-deserved Emmy wins. It's based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, and it's one of the most exciting new TV shows of 2017. With so much power behind the adaptation, it's logical to wonder if any of Moriarty's other seven novels are being brought to life anytime soon. And, well, we have good news.





17 Books to Read If Your Obsession With Big Little Lies Is Going Strong Related