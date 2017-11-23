 Skip Nav
Country Songs About Home

Roll Down the Window and Listen to This Country Playlist on Your Way Home For the Holidays

Country music is made for nostalgic road trips home. There are countless sentimental songs that tug at your heartstrings as they bring back memories of growing up and the places and people who shaped your childhood. Then there are the love songs about the hope of building a future home with the person you can see your forever with, someone who you also want to share your past roots with and introduce to your family.

We've pulled together some of our favorite country songs about home, both new and old, for a playlist that's just right for your holiday trip home. Listen to our Spotify playlist below!

  1. "Take Me Home, Country Roads," John Denver
  2. "Wagon Wheel," Darius Rucker
  3. "Legends," Kelsea Ballerini
  4. "Fast," Luke Bryan
  5. "The Long Way," Brett Eldredge
  6. "Front Porch Kinda Love," Josh Gracin
  7. "Hide the Wine," Carly Pearce
  8. "The Rest of Our Life," Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
  9. "Home Game," Cole Swindell
  10. "I'll Name the Dogs," Blake Shelton
  11. "The House That Built Me," Miranda Lambert
  12. "Company You Keep," Maren Morris
  13. "Home," Dierks Bentley
  14. "We'll Pick Up Where We Left Off," Martina McBride
  15. "Take Back Home Girl," Chris Lane and Tori Kelly
  16. "Written in the Sand," Old Dominion
  17. "Sleeping in the Bed I Made," Native Run
  18. "Sixteen," Thomas Rhett
  19. "This Night Back," Canaan Smith
  20. "Overthink It," Emma White
  21. "Dig Your Roots," Florida Georgia Line
  22. "Steel Town," Steve Moakler
  23. "Burning House," Cam
  24. "Homeboy," Eric Church

Remember, you will need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists.

Image Source: StockSnap / Lucas Vieira
