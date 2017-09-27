 Skip Nav
That Horrifying Wolf Mask Is Coming Back For Creep 2, So Good Night

A couple of years ago, the low-budget horror film Creep slithered onto Netflix and gave us all quite a fright. Now, the sequel has come back with a vengeance. We got our first in-depth look at Creep 2 this week with the release of the first official trailer. This time around, we're following a woman named Sara who deliberately meets up with people from Craigslist and documents her experiences. That's where our old friend comes in. Even in two minutes, we witness a brutal cocktail of jump scares, very creepy behavior, and that same utterly terrifying wolf mask. Creep 2 is available for streaming on Oct. 24. (And Creep is streaming on Netflix if you want nightmares immediately.)

