Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now

Listen, we don't all have time to refresh Netflix every day and see what new movies have popped up. Now that there's a chill in the air and Halloween is on the horizon, we're sure all you horror fans are crawling out from under your blankets and looking for some solid scares. Luckily for you, the current horror slate on Netflix is actually incredible. It's chock-full of some iconic classics, some recent hits like Hush and It Follows, and many more. Saddle up and get excited, we're sure things will only get scarier when October comes.