 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
The Too-Long Moment When Jon and Dany Hold Hands Has Everyone Losing Their Sh*t
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
27 Quotes From Supernatural's Crowley That You'll Definitely Need in Your 20s

After years of obsessing over The CW's hit TV show Supernatural, you start to learn a few things. For one, there will always be plenty of steamy pictures of Sam and Dean. What's more, the Winchester brothers are the best and baddest duo on television. But the boys aren't the only reason fans tune in week after week — there's one demon who never fails to make us laugh. That's right, we're talking about the one and only king of Hell, Crowley (Mark Sheppard). To help commemorate our love, we're using iconic Crowley GIFs to guide you through the shortcomings and pitfalls of your 20s.

Related
21 Little-Known Supernatural Facts That Only Diehard Fans Know
Every Hot Picture of Jensen Ackles We Could Get Our Hands On
How to Deal With Life's Terrible Inconveniences, With Help From Supernatural's Charlie

When It's a Week Before Valentine's Day and You're Single AF
When You're Trying to Flirt at a Club but You Actually Can't Hear Anything
When Everyone in the Squad Is Busy on a Friday Night
When Your Friend Accuses You of Having a One Night Stand
When You Sit Down at Brunch With Some Really Good Tea to Spill
When Your Mom's on the Phone With Grandma and She Makes You Say Hello
When You Go to Canada For the First Time
When Your Friend Wants to Get Revenge on an Ex
When Bae Asks If You Want Cheese on Your Fries
When Your Friend Says You've Had Enough Tequila For the Night
When You've Resigned Yourself to Life as a Spinster, but You Develop a New Crush
When It's Thanksgiving and Grandma Starts to Get a Little Insensitive
When You're Trying to Stay in Your Lane and Your Friend Drags You Into a Fight
When You Truly Believe You're a Disney Princess
When Your Friend Has a Meltdown Outside the Club
When Your Roommate Eats Your Leftovers Out of the Fridge
When Your New Acquaintance Offers You the Rest of His Lunch
When You're Ushering a New, Innocent Youth Into Your Jaded Life
When You Encounter a Cat at a House Party
When Your Muffins Aren't a Hit at Your Friend's Potluck Brunch
When Your Friend Takes Your Drunk Ass Home and Tucks You In
When You're Trying to Get a Free Drink From a Group of Guys
When Your Friend Watches Your Favorite Show Without You
When Your Enemy Tells You You're Looking Cute Today
When You Joke About Stealing Your Bestie's Boyfriend
When Your Friend Says They're Sober Enough to Drive Home
When You Still Haven't Let Go of Your Hogwarts Fantasies
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
GifsSupernaturalHumorTV
Join The Conversation
Supernatural
21 Little-Known Supernatural Facts That Only Diehard Fans Know
by Ryan Roschke
Lies Your Latino Parents Told You
Humor
by Vivian Nunez
Fifth-Grade Girl's Rules and Regulations For a Boy
Humor
Fifth Grader Shuts Down a Boy Who Won't Leave Her Alone With a Brilliant List of Rules
by Perri Konecky
Jensen Ackles Gift Ideas
Jensen Ackles
16 Gifts For the Jensen Ackles Obsessed
by Ryan Roschke
Signs You Have a Work Best Friend
Humor
17 Signs You Have a Work BFF
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds