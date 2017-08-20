27 Quotes From Supernatural's Crowley That You'll Definitely Need in Your 20s

After years of obsessing over The CW's hit TV show Supernatural, you start to learn a few things. For one, there will always be plenty of steamy pictures of Sam and Dean. What's more, the Winchester brothers are the best and baddest duo on television. But the boys aren't the only reason fans tune in week after week — there's one demon who never fails to make us laugh. That's right, we're talking about the one and only king of Hell, Crowley (Mark Sheppard). To help commemorate our love, we're using iconic Crowley GIFs to guide you through the shortcomings and pitfalls of your 20s.