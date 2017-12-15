 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Curb Your Enthusiasm Will Return For Another Season of Social Nightmares
Game of Thrones
The Top 20 TV Shows of 2017
Harry Potter
Prepare to Be Charmed by These 13 Harry Potter Gifts — All Under $25
Holiday Entertainment
Love Actually Sucks, Actually, and You All Know It

Will There Be a Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10?

Curb Your Enthusiasm Will Return For Another Season of Social Nightmares

Looks like the Curb Your Enthusiasm reboot wasn't a one-season wonder. Shortly after the recent ninth season finale, HBO confirmed Larry David's socially awkward comedy would be returning for a 10th season. In a press statement, David said, "As I've said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so."

The ninth season was met with much excitement from fans and favorable reviews. In fact, the show is up for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the entire cast nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series and David nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. Production on the new season will reportedly begin next Spring.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Entertainment NewsCurb Your EnthusiasmLarry DavidTV
Curb Your Enthusiasm
In Pretty, Pretty Good News: Curb Your Enthusiasm's Season 9 Trailer Is Here
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds