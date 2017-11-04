 Skip Nav
Daenerys Gifts That Will Make Any Game of Thrones Fan Bend the Knee

There is a long time until Game of Thrones comes back, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until the final season to show off your love for the show. Winter is coming, and if you have a friend in your life who loves Game of Thrones, then your bestie is for sure going to fall hard for these GOT-themed gifts you need to add to your Christmas shopping list ASAP. What's even better? The gifts here are all made to honor Daenerys Targaryan, aka the Mother of Dragons herself. One look at these fun products and you'll want to bend the knee immediately.

Mother of Dragons T-shirt
$14
Buy Now
Bowler Bag
$70
Buy Now
Daenerys Funko Doll
$12
Buy Now
House Targaryen Dragon Necklace
$5
Buy Now
Dragon Egg Ring
$35
Buy Now
Born to Rule Mug
$15
Buy Now
Mother of Dragons Leather Wallet
$30
Buy Now
Drogon Plush Toy
$30
Buy Now
Mother of Dragons Wine Glass
$22
Buy Now
Bend the Knee T-shirt
$20
Buy Now
Khaleesi Copper Mug Set
$20
Buy Now
Daenerys and Drogon Funko Toy
$38
Buy Now
Dragon Egg Necklace
$9
Buy Now
Queens Rule Phone Case
$25
Buy Now
Stormborn Makeup Bag
$23
Buy Now
