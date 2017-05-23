 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Dancing With the Stars: Who Is Still Competing For the Mirror Ball Trophy?
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Dancing With the Stars: Who Is Still Competing For the Mirror Ball Trophy?

Dancing With the Stars season 24 is almost over. After a heated season with many twists and turns (including Simone Biles's shocking elimination last week), the show revealed which contestants will be competing in the finale. See the full cast below, and be sure to check back for the final results.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Dancing With The StarsTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Dancing with the Stars
Simone Biles's DWTS Performance Is So Fiery She Almost Burned a Hole in the Floor
by Kelsie Gibson
Heather Morris Waltzes on Dancing With the Stars
Heather Morris
Heather Morris Leaves Glee Behind With a Stunning DWTS Performance
by Maggie Pehanick
Julianne Hough Interview About Dancing With the Stars 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Dancing With the Stars: Julianne Hough Calls Out Her Season 24 Picks
by Kelsie Gibson
World News
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Will There Be Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4?
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Hasn't Been Renewed, but Don't Panic Yet
by Maggie Pehanick
Young Sheldon Details
The Big Bang Theory
Young Sheldon: What to Know About The Big Bang Theory's New Spinoff
by Maggie Pehanick
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Pictures
Titanic
by Kelsie Gibson
Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens at Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Plays Johnny in Dirty Dancing 2017?
Dirty Dancing
by Maggie Pehanick
Donald Trump's Middle East Comment in Israel
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Who Is Father Joseph Maskell?
The Keepers
by Quinn Keaney
Simone Biles Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Being Adopted
Dancing with the Stars
Simone Biles Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Being Adopted
by Ashley Cooke
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds