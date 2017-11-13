Demi Lovato's "Too Good at Goodbyes" Cover Is So Flawless It Caught Sam Smith's Attention

 Skip Nav
Just in case anyone forgot why Demi Lovato is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, she gave a powerful reminder while recently appearing on BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge." The 24-year-old singer joined the show to promote her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me, and wasted no time in putting her powerhouse vocals on display. Lovato performed her hit single "Sorry Not Sorry" in the studio (above), as well as a stripped-down version of an emotional throwback, "Skyscraper."

As if those performances weren't incredible enough, she also performed a flawless cover of Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes." She told the audience that Smith is "such a sweetheart" and that she's "dying to collaborate with him." It seems a possible duet between the two superstars might not be too far off, because following her performance, Smith put his stamp of approval on her cover by tweeting, "SAAAAAAANG IT." Sang it, she did.

"Too Good at Goodbyes"

"Skyscraper"

