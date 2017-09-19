Sam Smith "Too Good at Goodbyes" Music Video
Sam Smith's New Music Video Is a Love Letter to Anyone Going Through a Tough Breakup
As if the Monday after the Emmys wasn't emotional enough, Sam Smith has something else for us to cry about. Nearly a week after stepping back into the spotlight, the singer released the music video for his latest single, "Too Good at Goodbyes." Not only does Smith look incredibly sexy as he croons the lyrics about heartbreak, but the touching breakup scenes might actually make you teary-eyed.