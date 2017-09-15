 Skip Nav
Humor
27 Quotes From Supernatural's Crowley That You'll Definitely Need in Your 20s
Shirtless
8 Sexy-as-Hell Shirtless Moments in 2017 Movies
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Disney Channel Original Halloween Movies Will Make You Scream (With Joy)

While the world anxiously awaits the start of 13 Nights of Halloween on Freeform every Fall, another channel holds a lot of classic (and pretty damn scary) Halloween movies. If you're a late '80s or early '90s kid, chances are that you grew up watching the Disney Channel and all of it's amazing original movies. And while they blessed the world with classics like Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century and Smart House, their seasonal ones were on an entirely different level. Films like Can of Worms and Halloweentown were more fun and relatable (who didn't feel Marnie's pain of wanting to be a witch?), but others were just plain scary. Remember when Don't Look Under the Bed was actually taken off the air after parents complained it was too scary? Or how the music from Phantom of the Megaplex haunted your dreams? Look back at all 12 Disney Channel original Halloween movies now!

Related
20 Stars You Didn't Realize Were in Disney Channel Original Movies

Halloweentown (1998)
Can of Worms (1999)
Don't Look Under the Bed (1999)
Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge (2001)
The Scream Team (2002)
Halloweentown High (2004)
Twitches (2005)
Return to Halloweentown (2006)
Girl vs. Monster (2012)
Under Wraps (1997)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Disney ChannelDisney MoviesNostalgiaFallHalloweenMovies
Join The Conversation
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy Just Gets Better With Age
by Gemma Cartwright
Best Amusement Parks to Visit at Halloween
Walt Disney World
by Hilary White
Cheap Halloween Costume Ideas
Halloween
by Lily Hiott-Millis
Coach Taylor Friday Night Lights GIFs
Kyle Chandler
24 Times Coach Taylor Seemed Too Good to Be True on Friday Night Lights
by Laura Marie Meyers
Halloween Candy at the Dollar Tree
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds