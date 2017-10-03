30 Disney Songs That Will Bring You Right Back to Your Childhood

Catchy, heartfelt songs have been a staple of Disney movies since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs debuted in 1937 and got us all humming "Heigh-Ho" whenever we have tedious work that needs to be done.

It's nearly impossible to narrow down the dozens upon dozens of timeless classics into this "best of" list, but PopSugar took on this Herculean task in order to create a thorough, varied and toe-tapping playlist for all the Disney fanatics out there. Check out our favorite Disney songs of all time and then use our Spotify playlist to enjoy them yourselves.



"Heigh-Ho," the Dwarfs chorus (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) "When You Wish Upon a Star," Cliff Edwards (Pinocchio) "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah," James Baskett (Song of the South) "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo," Verna Felton (Cinderella) "Once Upon a Dream," Mary Costa and Bill Shirley (Sleeping Beauty) "Cruella De Vil," Bill Lee (One Hundred and One Dalmatians) "Let's Go Fly a Kite," David Tomlinson, Dick Van Dyke and chorus (Mary Poppins) "Step in Time," Dick Van Dyke and chorus (Mary Poppins) "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, (Mary Poppins) "The Bare Necessities," Phil Harris and Bruce Reitherman (The Jungle Book) "Ev'rybody Wants to be a Cat," Phil Harris, Scatman Crothers, Ravenscroft, Liz English (The Aristocats) "Portobello Road," David Tomlinson (Bedknobs and Broomsticks) "Best of Friends," Pearl Bailey (The Fox and the Hound) "Kiss the Girl," Samuel E. Wright (The Little Mermaid) "Part of Your World," Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid) "Under the Sea", Samuel E. Wright (The Little Mermaid) "Be Our Guest," Angela Lansbury, Jerry Orbach and chorus (Beauty and the Beast) "Beauty and the Beast," Angela Lansbury (Beauty and the Beast) "Friend Like Me," Robin Williams* (Aladdin) "A Whole New World," Brad Kane and Lea Salonga (Aladdin) "This Is Halloween," chorus (The Nightmare Before Christmas) "Hakuna Matata," Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver and Joseph Williams (The Lion King) "You've Got a Friend in Me," Randy Newman and Lyle Lovett (Toy Story) "Go the Distance," Roger Bart (Hercules) "Reflection," Lea Salonga (Mulan) "That's How You Know," Amy Adams (Enchanted) "I See the Light," Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi (Tangled) "Love Is an Open Door," Kristen Bell and Santino Fontana (Frozen) "Let It Go," Idina Menzel (Frozen) "How Far I'll Go," Auli'i Cravalho (Moana)

To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app.

*The version of "Friend Like Me" on Spotify is the Broadway cast recording because the Robin Williams version of that song isn't available to U.S./U.K. markets on Spotify for legal reasons.