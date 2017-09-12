 Skip Nav
Award Season
Reminder: Here Are All the 2017 Emmy Nominees
American Horror Story Cult
34 Things About This Week's American Horror Story: Cult That Had Us Hyperventilating
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?

Downsizing Trailer

If You're a Fan of the Tiny-House Trend, You'll Love Matt Damon's New Movie

Have you ever wished that Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was a drama instead of a fun, family comedy? Well, you're in luck. Downsizing stars Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig as a middle-class couple who are offered the opportunity to "downsize" their lives, literally, after the technology to shrink human beings down to a few inches tall is invented. The concept alone is enough to make it one of Fall's most anticipated new movies, not to mention the all-star cast (which also includes Jason Sudeikis, Christoph Waltz, and Hong Chau). Suffice it to say, the tiny-house trend is shook.

Downsizing hits theaters on Dec. 25.

Join the conversation
Movie TrailersDownsizingKristen WiigJason SudeikisMatt DamonMovies
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Kids
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Welcome Their Second Child
by Monica Sisavat
The Snowman Movie Trailer
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender's New Murder Mystery Thriller Looks Downright Brutal
by Ryan Roschke
Matt Damon on Donald Trump Cameo Rule
US News
The 1 Reason Trump Has Made So Many Cameos, According to Matt Damon
by Chelsea Hassler
Bad Moms Christmas Trailer
Movie Trailers
Bad Moms Christmas Trailer: Booze, Nudity, and a Child Saying "Oh My F*cking God"
by Quinn Keaney
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the 2017 Oscars
Oscars
Ben Affleck "and Guest" Matt Damon Bring the Laughs on Stage at the Oscars
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds