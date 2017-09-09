 Skip Nav
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall

It's now officially Fall, and to make you feel better about the chilly temperatures, we've got plenty of reasons to go inside: movies! The season kicks off this week with some creepier fare like IT and mother!, while it's also the season were Oscar hopefuls emerge, and huge flagship franchise movies come out. That means there is seriously something for everyone, so while you are dreaming of Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas plans, take a look at the list ahead so you know what to pencil in to your calendar!

Additional reporting by Quinn Keaney

IT
Home Again
Rebel in the Rye
mother!
First They Killed My Father
American Assassin
Battle of the Sexes
Stronger
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Victoria and Abdul
Flatliners
American Made
Blade Runner: 2049
The Mountain Between Us
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Marshall
The Snowman
Wonderstruck
Suburbicon
Thank You For Your Service
Jigsaw
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Thor: Ragnarok
A Bad Moms Christmas
My Friend Dahmer
Murder on the Orient Express
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Wonder
Justice League
Mudbound
Molly's Game
