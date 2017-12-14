Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Made Beautiful Music Together Long Before "Perfect"

"Perfect" is the wedding-worthy, chart-topping new duet between Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé, but it's certainly not the first time the two music superstars have created beautiful music together. Back in 2015, Ed and Bey hit the stage together for two joint performances. At a Grammys tribute to Stevie Wonder that February, they gave a soulful rendition of his hits "Fingertips," "Master Blaster," and "Higher Ground," along with Gary Clark Jr. In September, they reunited again at the Global Citizen Festival in NYC, where Beyoncé welcomed Ed on stage to help her sing "Drunk in Love."

It's clear that these two have tons of chemistry together on stage, so we're hoping we can look forward to many more collaborations between them in the future. For now, watch their powerful duets above and below.