Everything About Ed Sheeran's Performance on Ellen Is, Well, "Perfect"
Ed Sheeran Performs "Perfect" on The Ellen Show 2017

Everything About Ed Sheeran's Performance on Ellen Is, Well, "Perfect"

Ed Sheeran isn't done tugging at our heartstrings. One day after the release of his "Perfect" remix with Beyoncé, the Divide singer stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and delivered a moving performance of the popular ballad that is sure to be everyone's new wedding song. The British crooner was so into his performance that he didn't open his eyes the entire time. Around the two-minute mark, there's a shot of Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer swaying in the audience, and it's literally the same reaction we had while watching at home. Watch Sheeran's full performance above, and we promise it'll be the best decision you make today.
