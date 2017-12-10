 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
The Top 20 TV Shows of 2017
Best of 2017
Vote For the Best TV Couple of 2017!
Toronto Film Festival
What Will Get Nominated For the 2018 Oscars? Gaze Into Our Crystal Ball
42 Moments From Elf That Still Fill You With Joy

Struggling with the holiday spirit? We have a solution: The movie Elf is guaranteed to put you directly into a festive mood, every single time. The Will Ferrell-starring holiday flick has everything going for it: it's hilarious, it's sweet, it's totally quotable, and it makes you psyched about Christmas. There are too many good parts of it to name, so we're just going to show them here. Try not to smile too hard, since it's your favorite!

This Holiday Rhyme
This Reaction
This Poor Self-Esteem
This Hilarious Insult
This Heartfelt Greeting
This Thank You
This Street Crossing
This Accident
This Revolving-Door Adventure
This Gum Snatch
This Escalate
This Compliment
This Elevator Etiquette
This Excitement
This Nutrition Lesson
This Soda Chug
This Meal
This Zooey Deschanel Face
This Inappropriate Duet
This Shower Surprise
This Crash
This Exclamation
This Sniff
This Assessment
This Takedown
This Explanation
This Well-Developed Plan
This Song
This Blatant Bite
This Cotton Snack
This Phone Greeting
