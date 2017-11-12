 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
You'll Get Chills Watching Luke Skywalker in the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser
Music
Here's Everyone Taylor Swift Is Singing About on Her Reputation Album
Mindhunter
Mindhunter: Your Netflix Obsession Has (Terrifying) Roots in Reality

Eminem MTV EMAs 2017 Performance Video

Eminem Tugs at Heartstrings With a Moving Performance of "Walk on Water" at the EMAs

After pulling a Beyoncé and surprising fans with a new single featuring Queen Bey herself, Eminem took to the stage at MTV EMAs in London to perform "Walk on Water" for the first time. The song serves as the first single off his upcoming album, Revival, due out soon. The 45-year-old rapper, who recently made headlines for his epic take down of President Donald Trump at the BET Hip Hop Awards, will also take the stage on Saturday Night Live next week with host Chance the Rapper. Watch The Slim Shady's heartfelt performance with singer Skylar Grey filling in for Beyoncé above.

Join the conversation
MTV EMAsAward SeasonMusicEminemTV
Manchester Attack
How Justin Timberlake and Eminem Are Using Their Star Power to Help Manchester Victims
by Monica Sisavat
Eminem With a Beard June 2017
Eminem
Eminem Grew a Beard, and We Don't Know How to Feel About It
by Brittney Stephens
Best Dance Songs For a Wedding
Music
Wedding Music: Over 100 Pop Songs to Get Everyone on the Dance Floor
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Taylor Swift Reputation Album Review
Taylor Swift
5 Songs From Taylor Swift's Reputation That You Won't Be Able to Get Out of Your Head
by Kelsie Gibson
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Songs About Each Other
Celebrity Couples
An Exhaustive List of All the Songs Selena and Justin Have Written About Each Other
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds