Eminem's Brutal Takedown of President Trump is Truly Unmissable

Eminem has always been famously outspoken, and at Tuesday night's BET Awards, he channeled his rage into something truly powerful when he performed a brutal rap aimed squarely at Donald Trump. In the 4-minute cypher, Eminem referred to the President as a "racist 94-year-old grandpa", calling out "his endorsement of Bannon, support for the Klansmen, tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go home to Africa."

The unforgiving rap touches on everything from the proposed wall on the Mexican border to POW. Eminem also encouraged any fan of his who supports Trump to choose a side, saying "I'm drawing in the sand a line, you're either for or against, and if you can't decide who like more in your split, or who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you: F*ck you."

Calling the president out for the way he dealt with recent tragedies, Eminem rapped, "It's like we take a step forwards, then backwards. But this is his form of distraction. Plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada, all these horrible tragedies, and he's bored and would rather cause a twitter storm with the Packers," before raising a fist in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the first NFL player to take a knee during the national anthem. Kaepernick tweeted his thanks to the rapper soon after the performance.

President Trump has yet to respond to the rap, but all eyes are on his Twitter feed.