 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
How Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Cole Sprouse
Excuse Us While We Relish Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Adorable Relationship
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie

Eminem BET Awards Performance About Donald Trump

Eminem's Brutal Takedown of President Trump is Truly Unmissable

Eminem has always been famously outspoken, and at Tuesday night's BET Awards, he channeled his rage into something truly powerful when he performed a brutal rap aimed squarely at Donald Trump. In the 4-minute cypher, Eminem referred to the President as a "racist 94-year-old grandpa", calling out "his endorsement of Bannon, support for the Klansmen, tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go home to Africa."

The unforgiving rap touches on everything from the proposed wall on the Mexican border to POW. Eminem also encouraged any fan of his who supports Trump to choose a side, saying "I'm drawing in the sand a line, you're either for or against, and if you can't decide who like more in your split, or who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you: F*ck you."

Calling the president out for the way he dealt with recent tragedies, Eminem rapped, "It's like we take a step forwards, then backwards. But this is his form of distraction. Plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada, all these horrible tragedies, and he's bored and would rather cause a twitter storm with the Packers," before raising a fist in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the first NFL player to take a knee during the national anthem. Kaepernick tweeted his thanks to the rapper soon after the performance.

President Trump has yet to respond to the rap, but all eyes are on his Twitter feed.

Join the conversation
BET AwardsPoliticsViral VideosDonald TrumpEminem
Donald Trump
Here's What You Need to Know About Trump and the 25th Amendment
by Chelsea Hassler
Justin Timberlake Eminem Raise Money For Manchester Attack
Manchester Attack
How Justin Timberlake and Eminem Are Using Their Star Power to Help Manchester Victims
by Monica Sisavat
Hocus Pocus Cover Song
Hocus Pocus
by Hilary White
Stephen Colbert Segment on Gun Control and Bump Stocks
Stephen Colbert
The Weed Analogy About Gun Control Actually Makes Perfect Sense
by Lindsay Miller
Toddler Halloween Costume Fail
Viral Videos
The Tiny Toddler Halloween Costume Fail That You Will Watch on Repeat
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds