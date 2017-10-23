16 Stars You Probably Didn't Realize Were on Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Any fan of Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? is no doubt well-aware of the eerie '90s series's potential for launching nightmares, but it also happened to be the launch pad of a few notable Hollywood careers. For instance, yes, that was Ryan Gosling thoroughly freaking you out as a bratty older brother way back when. And future scream queen Neve Campbell? Well, she got plenty of practice hiding from psychopaths on this show long before Wes Craven called her up.