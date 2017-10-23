 Skip Nav
16 Stars You Probably Didn't Realize Were on Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Any fan of Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? is no doubt well-aware of the eerie '90s series's potential for launching nightmares, but it also happened to be the launch pad of a few notable Hollywood careers. For instance, yes, that was Ryan Gosling thoroughly freaking you out as a bratty older brother way back when. And future scream queen Neve Campbell? Well, she got plenty of practice hiding from psychopaths on this show long before Wes Craven called her up.

Gilbert Gottfried
Melissa Joan Hart
Elisha Cuthbert
Rachel Blanchard
Daniel DeSanto
Emily VanCamp
Tia and Tamera Mowry
Aaron Ashmore
JoAnna Garcia Swisher
Vanessa Lengies
Ryan Cooley
Jay Baruchel
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds