 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Grey's Anatomy
4 Times Grey's Anatomy Has Used "The Tumor Plot"
Mindhunter
Mindhunter: Your New Netflix Obsession Has (Terrifying) Roots in Reality
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Reasons Scream Is the Ultimate Scary Movie

With the release of Scream in 1996, director Wes Craven was simultaneously praising teen slasher films while upending the genre entirely. Scream was campy and, yes, at times gimmicky, but it was also sharp, self-aware, and certainly resonated with a generation of angsty teenagers. Then — nearly 20 years later — the franchise reasserted its permanence in the pop culture landscape with an MTV series of the same name.

Despite inevitable criticism of the series or three sequels, the original Scream is a pretty damn perfect scary movie. Ahead, I've listed eight reasons why.

It Starts Off Strong With a Chilling Scene Starring Drew Barrymore.
Sidney Prescott Is a Badass.
It's Overtly Self-Aware.
It's Contagiously Quotable.
It's Actually Scary.
The Twist Is Unexpected, Yet Plausible.
It Introduced Courteney Cox and David Aqruette.
It Gave Us 3 Pretty Great Sequels.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween EntertainmentNostalgiaHorrorScreamHalloweenMovies
Healthy Recipes
17 Healthy Recipes That Prove Pumpkin Pie For Breakfast Is a Great Idea
by Michele Foley
Hocus Pocus Halloween Decor
Hocus Pocus
11 Pieces of Hocus Pocus-Themed Decor Sure to Cast a Spell This Halloween
by Adrienne Holland
Ariel Costume Ideas For Adults
Nostalgia
27 Ways to Dress Like Ariel This Halloween
by Tara Block
Blood-Inspired Halloween Nail Art
Nails
14 Gory Halloween Manicures That Are Bloody Brilliant
by Florie Mwanza
JFK and Jackie Kennedy Pictures
Nostalgia
23 Dreamy Photos of JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Fairy-Tale Romance
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds