8 Reasons Scream Is the Ultimate Scary Movie

With the release of Scream in 1996, director Wes Craven was simultaneously praising teen slasher films while upending the genre entirely. Scream was campy and, yes, at times gimmicky, but it was also sharp, self-aware, and certainly resonated with a generation of angsty teenagers. Then — nearly 20 years later — the franchise reasserted its permanence in the pop culture landscape with an MTV series of the same name.

Despite inevitable criticism of the series or three sequels, the original Scream is a pretty damn perfect scary movie. Ahead, I've listed eight reasons why.