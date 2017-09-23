 Skip Nav
Netflix
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
Fall TV
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
Award Season
Didn't Watch Big Little Lies? Here Are All the Places You Can Catch It Now

Fergie Save It Till Morning Music Video

If You Love "Big Girls Don't Cry," You'll Fall Hard For Fergie's New Breakup Ballad

Shortly after announcing her split from Josh Duhamel, Fergie released an impassioned music video that seemingly addresses the unexpected breakup. Off the singer's brand new album, Double Dutchess, "Save It Till Morning" depicts the unraveling of a high-profile couple with Jay Hernandez playing the role of her partner.

In one particularly heated moment, Fergie sings, "I won't be your punching bag. Why did I put up with that? We gotta figure it out. You don't want me to figure that out." The video ends with her leaving the dysfunctional relationship and riding off into the sunset in her own damn limousine.

Related
Fergie Breaks Her Silence on Josh Duhamel Split: "It Was Just Getting a Little Weird"

In addition to the "Save It Till Morning" video (which totally reminds us of "Big Girls Don't Cry"!), Fergie also released four other videos for songs off her new album. The video for "Enchanté (Carine)" stars Kendall Jenner and features adorable vocals from her 4-year-old son, Axl Jack, and clearly heralds a new direction for the pop star.

Join the conversation
Celebrity BreakupsMusic VideosMusicJosh DuhamelFergie
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Have Separated After 8 Years of Marriage
by Brittney Stephens
Fergie Still Has a Lot of Love For Josh Duhamel After Their Split
Fergie
Fergie Still Has a Lot of Love For Josh Duhamel After Their Split
by Kelsie Gibson
Is Fergie's "Save It Til Morning" Song About Josh Duhamel?
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
Fergie Performing at Creative Coalition's Benefit Gala 2016
Fergie
Her MILF-ness! Fergie Looks Hotter Than Ever as She Takes the Stage in Philly
by Brittney Stephens
Kendall Jenner's Outfits in Fergie's "Enchante" Video
Celebrity Style
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds